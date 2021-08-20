Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $49.92 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,477.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

