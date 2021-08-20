Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $635,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

