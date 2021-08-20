Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $98.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

