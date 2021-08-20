Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Grows By 21.0%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

