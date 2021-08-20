Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Declines By 25.0%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Mercari stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15. Mercari has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Get Mercari alerts:

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.