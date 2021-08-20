RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.71. RH reported earnings per share of $4.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $22.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.63 to $23.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.87 to $28.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $673.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a one year low of $292.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $683.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

