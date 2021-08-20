Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €67.34 ($79.22). Dialog Semiconductor shares last traded at €67.34 ($79.22), with a volume of 330,438 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.20 ($75.53).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €65.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 59.21.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

