Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares traded down 4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 34,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 942,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,048,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

