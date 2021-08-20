Puma (ETR:PUM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Puma Se (ETR:PUM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €108.60 ($127.76). Puma shares last traded at €108.30 ($127.41), with a volume of 135,099 shares changing hands.

PUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €106.19 ($124.92).

Get Puma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €102.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.