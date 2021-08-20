Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Lekoil shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,701,245 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £6.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Lekoil Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.