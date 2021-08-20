Short Interest in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Expands By 14.4%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,177,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,776,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.1 days.

RIOCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.7624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

