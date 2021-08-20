Stephens Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $290.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price upped by analysts at Stephens from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $259.56 on Friday. Repligen has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $262.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,371. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $140,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 336.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

