NEXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $314.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $803,412.19 and approximately $314.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00378028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

