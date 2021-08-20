Beer Money (BEER) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,721.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $391,996.73 and $25,721.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

