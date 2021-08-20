OWNDATA (OWN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $760,755.81 and approximately $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.52 or 0.00403344 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.00932765 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

