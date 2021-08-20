Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RMYHY opened at $12.00 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ramsay Health Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.16 target price for the company.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

