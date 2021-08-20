Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Director Harry T. Mcmahon Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE PSN opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 161.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $14,267,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 37.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 44.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

