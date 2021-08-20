Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 7,740 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.