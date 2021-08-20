TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 266,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40.

