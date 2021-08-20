Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

