Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,352,000 after acquiring an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 241.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $162.95 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

