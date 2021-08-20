Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after buying an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

NYSE:STAG opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

