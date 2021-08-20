SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.