Optimum Investment Advisors Has $666,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

