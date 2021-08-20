Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading Down 0.9%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 2,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

