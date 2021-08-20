Insider Buying: Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO David-Alexandre C. Gros purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David-Alexandre C. Gros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, David-Alexandre C. Gros purchased 3,000 shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,030.00.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,146,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,938,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,914,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

