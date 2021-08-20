II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Sells $12,214.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 200 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $12,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,790.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIVI. Citigroup cut their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 242.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

