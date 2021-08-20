Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $6.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKRIY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BKRIY opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

