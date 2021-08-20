Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on BRG. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $300.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.99. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

