Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 203.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Prudential has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.25%.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

