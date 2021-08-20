TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,933 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $4,637,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $3,031,000. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 104.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,083 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

