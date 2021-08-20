TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after buying an additional 140,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 195.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 838.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

