Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,434 shares of company stock worth $91,826,240. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

REGN stock opened at $655.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $662.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $578.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

