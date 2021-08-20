TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

TMUS opened at $140.89 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

