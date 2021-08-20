Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOHVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

