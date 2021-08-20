PolkaDomain (NAME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $966,208.65 and approximately $1.23 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00141413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00150428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.40 or 0.99705120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.26 or 0.00906228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00722964 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

