Strong Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $270.97 or 0.00574737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $37.47 million and $8.44 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00141413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00150428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.40 or 0.99705120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.26 or 0.00906228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00722964 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

