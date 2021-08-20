The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Update

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 984,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80.
The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.