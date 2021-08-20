The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Update

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 984,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

