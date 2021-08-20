Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 11,506 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 20.38. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.79 and a one year high of 21.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

