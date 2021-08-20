Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

