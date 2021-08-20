Dakota Wealth Management Sells 226 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.