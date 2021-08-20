Optimum Investment Advisors Has $574,000 Stock Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,352,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.07. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $60.11 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

