Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $68.99 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.55, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

