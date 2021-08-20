Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires Shares of 4,824 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.