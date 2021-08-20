Insider Buying: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.97.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
