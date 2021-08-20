Insider Buying: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 517,023 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

