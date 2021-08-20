Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst Buys 6,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

