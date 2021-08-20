Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst Buys 6,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have commented on ET. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
