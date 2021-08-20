Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Director Ma. Fatima Francisco Purchases 3,000 Shares

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OGN stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

