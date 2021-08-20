Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $89,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MEG stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

