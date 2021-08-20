Benchmark Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price dropped by Benchmark from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $162.27 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.