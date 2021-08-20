Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 175,477 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,666,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175,477 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of Copa worth $351,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

CPA opened at $69.49 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

